Classic Sega Game Gets New Free Release

A classic Sega game just got a new free release, courtesy of Xbox. Consequently, the new free release is limited to those on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. This is because the new free release comes courtesy of an Xbox Game Pass subscription. More specifically, an Xbox Game Pass Premium subscription, an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, and a PC Game Pass subscription. In other words, every tier but the base tier, Essential. How long it will be available for free with an Xbox Game Pass subscription remains to be seen. Should be a bare minimum of six months, but more likely it’s going to be one year or two years, as these are the most common Xbox Game Pass contract lengths.

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The Sega game in question hails from 2005, when Sega AM2, released via the arcade, then the PS3, Virtua Fighter 5. In 2025, this game came to Xbox Series X via a re-release called Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. Now, a year later, this game has been made free with the aforementioned tiers of Xbox Game Pass. In fact, it is the subscription service’s latest addition.

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A Fighting Game Classic

For those confused about how Virtua Fighter 5 is still relevant 21 years later, here is the timeline. It debuted in 2005 via the arcade. Then in 2008, it got its first major update dubbed Virtua Fighter 5 R. Then in 2010, the next major update, Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown, arrived. Then in 2021, Final Showdown got a remaster in the form of Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O., which would eventually be renamed Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage. In 2025, this came to Microsoft Windows and Xbox Series X, which is how we get to today. Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage is still Virtua Fighter 5, just a very updated and modernized version of it.

For those curious, this version of the game boasts a 78 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, it has nearly 4/5 stars on the Microsoft Store with Xbox fans. This about lines up with its 71 on Steam, but is a bit below its 4.3/5 on the PlayStation Store.

One of the problems with Virtua Fighter 5 in 2026 is it’s pretty inaccessible due to the fact that the vast majority of those playing it in 2026 are ultra veterans of it. There is offline content, but it’s primarily a multiplayer game. That said, it being added to Xbox Game Pass could inject some new players into its ecosystem, which may mean it’s a great time — the best time in a long time — to get into it. Meanwhile, if this free Sega game doesn’t tickle your fancy, there is a similar offer via PS Plus for a different and more modern Sega game.