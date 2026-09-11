Valheim Has Finally Released After 5 Years In Early Access, And Its Reviews Are Even Better Than Expected

One of the best-reviewed recently released games is one you could have actually been playing for the last five years. We’re referring to Valheim, of course, the critically acclaimed Viking survival-crafting sim that entered early access way back in the winter of 2021.

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Now technically called Valheim 1.0, the long-in-development hit has officially – and finally – released to an impressive 90% aggregate review score on Metacritic. Since Coffee Stain Publishing and indie developer Iron Gate Studio originally launched the game into early access, it’s also racked up a whopping 250,000-plus “Very Positive” player reviews on Steam. Not too shabby for a title that’s largely been made by a team of less than 20 people.

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But the adoration and acclaim aren’t all that surprising, as Valheim was a success right out of the gate, gaining a loyal, ever-growing following that’s not only stuck around through its lengthy development, but also recruited friends and family to join their Norse warrior ranks. Valheim is, after all, best enjoyed online with up to nine of your brave buddies.

While the game’s been hugely popular for the better part of six years, it’s also been more of a viral hit than a mainstream blockbuster. But that’s already starting to change, as its 1.0 release – and that big Metacritic number – are beginning to get the attention of those who haven’t dove into a Viking-themed epic since Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which launched mere months before Valheim‘s early access run started.

It doesn’t hurt that the game – previously limited to PC and Xbox platforms – has brought its final release to more potential players via new PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2 versions. The 1.0 launch also adds a ton of fresh content, from over 40 new weapons and 30-plus crafting materials to its showpiece, a brand new wintry biome dubbed the “Deep North.”

Those who’ve been forging their own path in the game’s procedurally-generated Viking purgatory for the last five years are already familiar with its content-packed patches and updates. Iron Gate Studio has not been shy about continually tweaking, polishing, and expanding upon their passion project, ensuring dedicated fans have invested as much time playing as they have studying its patch notes.

But those discovering Valheim’s addictive realm for the first time needn’t play catch up or suffer any of its growing pains, as the final version is the best, most complete way to author your own crafting, building, battling adventure. Of course, those activities barely scratch the surface of what’s been keeping the title’s loyal players so busy these last several years.

While those genre staples certainly play a huge part in surviving the game’s harsh world, there’s so much more to do within those disciplines, from hunting and fishing to facing towering bosses, endlessly customizing your house, crafting your own boat, and foraging and fighting across every corner of its varied biomes.

If you’ve been wondering about this viral Viking hit, now’s the perfect time to dive in. But don the horned helmet at your risk, for once you enter Valheim‘s endlessly absorbing afterlife, you may not be able to pull yourself away.