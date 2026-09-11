Nintendo Switch 2 Officially Getting Two PS5 Exclusive Games Soon

Nintendo Switch 2 is officially getting two PS5 exclusives soon. More specifically, two PS5 console exclusives. A console exclusive refers to a game that is only on one single console platform, but also on PC. One of these PS5 console-exclusive games was released earlier this year, while the other has been exclusive to PlayStation since 2024. In the case of the latter, this is changing in November, while the former is set to change sometime in “early 2027.”

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The other game in question is Carin from The Game Bakers, a climbing adventure survival game released on PC and PS5 on January 29. Upon release, the game earned an 84 on Metacritic, which actually made it the highest-rated game of January 2026. For those who do not recognize The Game Bakers, they are a French studio that made mobile games between 2010 and 2016. What happened in 2016, was it debuted Furi, their most popular game to date. This was followed by Haven in 2020, and Furi: Demake – The Chain in 2023. Cairn is its latest release and its highest-rated release.

Coming before this, on November 6, will be Shift Up’s action-adventure game, Stellar Blade, which was published by Sony, but Sony does not own the IP. On Nintendo, it will be self-published by the South Korean developer. Upon release, Stellar Blade earned an 81 on Metacritic and two nominations at The Game Awards for Best Action Game and Best Score and Music. It is understood to have sold several million copies. It was not the first release from Shift Up, but its first console game and the introduction to the studio for most Western gamers. Meanwhile, this will be the “Complete Edition” on Nintendo Switch 2, which comes with all DLC, plus a new Bayonetta collaboration.

Cairn

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Cairn is a realistic climbing simulator where you play as a pro climber named Aava, who has embarked on a journey to reach the summit of Mount Kami, something nobody has ever done before. To get there, she will need to decide what she’s willing to sacrifice.

Stellar Blade

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In Stellar Blade, the human race has been decimated and has abandoned Earth, fleeing to a colony in outer space after being invaded by strange and powerful creatures called the Naytiba. You play as Eve, who has been sent by the colony to reclaim Earth. What Eve will find, though, as she pieces together the mysteries of the past in the ruins of human civilization, is that nothing is as it seems.

When Stellar Blade releases on Nintendo Switch 2, it will be available on the eShop and at retail, and will cost $60. Meanwhile, Cairn will be exclusive to the Nintendo eShop, bypassing a physical release. It will cost $30.