$70 Xbox Series X Game Now Free for a Very Limited Time

A new Xbox Series X game that costs $70 on the Xbox Store and at various retailers, and that was just released last month, is now free for some, but only for a limited time. More specifically, free for the weekend. After the end of September 13, this free period will end, and those who wish to play the new Xbox Series X game will need to buy it outright. Any progress made during this period will transfer over, though. Meanwhile, a weekend is more than enough time to sink an appreciable number of hours into the title and even get your fill of it.

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For the next few days, all Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users — no Xbox Game Pass subscription needed — can download and play the entirety of EA Sports Madden NFL 27. Normally, offers like this are locked behind an Xbox Game Pass subscription, but this time it’s not. All you need is an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S to redeem this offer, though you will need Xbox Game Pass to play any and all of its online content.

The Best Installment of This Generation

For those out of the loop, Madden NFL 27 was just released back on August 13, so it’s not even a month old yet. Further, it costs a full $70, and likely won’t drop in price until the holiday season. There is currently no other way to access it for free. The closest option to this is EA Play, but this is a subscription, and it only gives you 10 hours of the game. By comparison, during this free weekend you can, hypothetically, put close to 50 hours into the title.

Many may naturally have Madden fever right now with the football season starting this week, but aren’t willing to drop $70 on the EA game, especially for what will likely be a short-lived time with it. This makes the timing of this offer, which is surely not coincidental, perfect.

For what it is worth, and as we note in our official preview of the game, this is one of the best installments in the long-running series in a bit. In fact, with a 78 on Metacritic, it is the highest-rated Madden game since Madden NFL 19, which has a score of 80. To this end, if you aren’t an avid Madden player and aren’t playing every installment as a result, this is the best time this generation to jump in and dabble with the football sim.

Meanwhile, if you are looking for something free, but you aren’t a Madden fan, there is a new open-world game available on Xbox Series X, and it is free.