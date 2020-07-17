How Long Does Ghost of Tsushima Take to Beat?

✖

Ghost of Tsushima is now out on the PlayStation 4 which means tons of players have already embarked on Jin’s transformative journey to save his home from the Mongol invasion, but how long will you actually be spending in the new game? A lot of that depends on how much you want to do in Ghost of Tsushima since the game is filled with so many collectibles and story threads to find in its open world, so the timeframe in which you could consider yourself “done” with the game is a bit wider here. There is still at least a timeframe though, and after playing through it ourselves, we know roughly how long it’ll take.

At minimum, you can expect to spend around 20-25 hours playing through Ghost of Tsushima. That low estimate of how long it’ll take applies to those who just want to see their way through the main story and see where it takes Jin while only occasionally deviating from the path for some upgrades or to help out a friend in need.

If you want to spend more time exploring the island and getting everything you can from it – which you should definitely do – expect to spend around 10 more hours in the game, so roughly 30-35 depending on how thorough you want to be with your investigations and assistance to others. Many of the collectibles and paths to upgrade JIn require a bit more legwork than just sprinting to a location and picking something up since you’ll have to find hidden objects and sometimes wait on animal companions to take you where you need to go, so these sorts of things take time.

For those who are planning on doing as much exploring as possible, it’s tempting to go out and cross everything off your list right away to become super powerful before embarking on the rest of the main story, but it’s best to pace yourself. It’s possible for the side content to start drying up towards the end of the game depending on how invested you were in pursuing it the closer you get to the end, so pace yourselves while you’re playing to make sure you’ve still got plenty to do. It’s better to treat the exploration as one big experience instead of a series of tasks to be crossed off of your list.

Ghost of Tsushima is now available for the PlayStation 4, and you can check out our review of the game here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.