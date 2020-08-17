Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Announced

Developer Sucker Punch Productions today announced Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, a new online co-op mode that's set to be a free download for folks that already own Ghost of Tsushima on PlayStation 4 when it releases later this year. No exact date has been announced, but the new mode sees two to four players assume the role of Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, or Assassin to take on special co-op story missions, wave-based survival missions, and even a four-player raid that is set to be added to Legends after launch.

"Legends is an entirely new experience — it’s a separate mode that doesn’t follow Jin or the companions from his journey, but instead focuses on four warriors who have been built up as legends in stories told by the people of Tsushima," states Darren Bridges, Senior Game Designer at Sucker Punch Productions, in the PlayStation blog announcing Legends. "Ghost of Tsushima’s single-player campaign focuses on an open world and exploring the natural beauty of the island, but Legends is haunting and fantastical, with locations and enemies inspired by Japanese folk tales and mythology and an emphasis on cooperative combat and action."

First details on Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, a free online co-op mode coming this fall: https://t.co/y2LfPwnwyL pic.twitter.com/YjMq3K512i — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 17, 2020

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is expected to launch in Fall 2020. Ghost of Tsushima is now available for PlayStation 4. ComicBook.com's review gave Ghost of Tsushima a 4 out of 5. "Whether you want to just fight to grow your legend, see your companions’ tales through to their emotional conclusions, or just see what’s over the next hill, there’s no wrong answer when you’re asking yourself what you should be doing in Ghost of Tsushima," our review reads in part. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recent video game right here.

