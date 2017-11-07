More Ghost Of Tsushima Information Will Be Revealed Next Month At PlayStation Experience

Last week’s Paris Games Week event was a pretty big one for Sony, as we got a closer look at the company’s forthcoming projects, like God of War and Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man. But something that really threw us for a loop during the event was the reveal of a new game called Ghosts of Tsushima, which is currently being worked on at Sucker Punch, the same studio that worked on the Infamous games.

Very little information is available about the game right now, but that’ll change soon, as Sony has confirmed that they’ll reveal additional details next month during its PlayStation Experience event, which takes place December 9th and 10th in Anaheim, California. In addition, Media Molecule’s Dreams, which was kind of missing from last week’s presentation, will also be at the event to some capacity.

Sony confirmed as much in a recently posted PlayStation Blog entry, noting, “[W]e’ll be featuring a new slate of panels that reveal more developer insights into some of the biggest announcements coming out of Paris Games Week and beyond. We’re still finalizing the full list of participating developers, but you can count on some of Worldwide Studios’ biggest and brightest making an appearance, including Sucker Punch Productions, Media Molecule, and more. Want to learn more about Ghost of Tsushima and Dreams? Then PSX is where you need to be.

“This year, we’ve expanded the overall show floor space by about 50% to accommodate all these new activities, which will also include new competition areas for GT Sport, a larger PlayStation Gear Store with merchandise unavailable online and more.”

The company didn’t divulge all the new stuff it’ll be revealing at the show, as it no doubt wants to have a few surprises on hand. Last year’s show definitely lived up to the hype, as that was the first place we saw several big games like Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, WipEout Omega Collection and The Last of Us Part II. No doubt we’ll probably get even more footage from God of War and Spider-Man as well.

We’ll see you at the show next month!