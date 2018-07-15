Ghost of Tsushima Dev Talks The Game’s Ambitious, “Moving” World

I don’t think anyone will argue that Sucker Punch Productions and Ghost of Tsushima were one of the games of the show at E3 2018 thanks to its impressive, and lengthy, gameplay reveal trailer.

In a conference loaded with visually astounding games, and a trade show bursting at the seam with beautiful visuals, Ghost of Tsushima was arguably the best-looking game of them all, and perhaps the best looking game we’ve ever seen.

In addition to absolutely incredible lighting, the game’s Medieval Japanese setting world was brought to life with lush flora that all moved independently, but still in a beautiful harmony.

Lots of games claim to contain “moving” worlds, but by and large, technology at best, is producing a mix between static worlds that are enhanced with a little bit of tree sway during a storm, or grassfields dancing in the wind. It still doesn’t quite look right, but it’s getting there. And Ghost of Tsushima might represent the next leap in this department.

Similar to how each blade of grass dances around in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, everything in Ghost of Tsushima isn’t just vibrant and of very high graphical fidelity, it looks alive. The world looks like finally the fulfillment of years of promises about “living, breathing” game worlds.

Flattery aside, it’s no surprise that game’s world looks as good as it does. Why? Because it’s a significant priority for Sucker Punch.

Speaking to GamesTM Magazine, Art Director Jason Connel talked about how he and co. are striving to create a living world, one that goes beyond the mere buzzword, and gives off the impression to the player that everything is moving around them. You know, kind of like it does in real life.

“Having everything move, if it can move make it move, was a very ambitious goal for us from the very beginning. and we’re achieving it,” said Connel. “You walk around the game world and you’ll be like ‘Oh my god, everything around me is moving!’”

The bucolic look of Ghost of Tsushima is what personally wowed me. I went from having little interest in the game, to it being near the top of my wish list. The jury is still out on the game’s gameplay, story, audio, etc., but there’s no denying that Ghost of Tsushima is a beautiful looking game, and one that is bound to do your 4K TV justice.

Ghost of Tsushima is in development exclusively for PlayStation 4. At the moment, it is without a release date or a release window.