PlayStation Boss “Overwhelmed” By Ghost of Tsushima’s Graphics

Death Stranding is hitting PS4 in two months, and most rumors and reports are pinning The Last of Us Part II for an early 2020 release, which leaves just one remaining big PS4 exclusive: Ghost of Tsushima from Sucker Punch, the team best known for the Infamous series. Sony Interactive Entertainment has said little about the game, and there’s an increasing amount of speculation the game may be a cross-gen PS5 launch title. Whether there’s anything to this speculation, who knows. However, if the game’s graphics are anything to go off of, well, then yeah there may be something to this scuttlebutt.

“Ghost of Tsushima is also great. I’m overwhelmed by the graphics. When I play it, it’s so beautiful that I have to stop playing,” said PlayStation Boss Shuhei Yoshida while speaking to Famitsu about the game.

Many PlayStation fans are taking this as Yoshida has played the game on a PS5, hence the graphics being so amazing. However, what Sony and Sucker Punch have shown of Ghost of Tsushima so far has been visually impressive. Not only is the visual fidelity top-notch, but there appears to be some masterful lighting techniques in play.

Still, as you will know, The Last of Us Part II looks visually stunning. It’s easily going to be one of the most — if not the most — visually impressive games of the generation. Presumably, Yoshida has played it. In fact, he’s probably played it numerous times. And so for a game to make the Playstation executive stop playing in awe really does say a lot.

Ghost of Tsushima is in development for the PS4. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports or a release date or even a release window. For more coverage on the game, click here. Meanwhile, below, you can read more about the title via an official story synopsis:

“In 1274, the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the Japanese island of Tsushima and slaughters its legendary samurai defenders. Jin Sakai is one of the last survivors of a noble samurai clan. To combat his overwhelming foes, he must pioneer deadly new fighting techniques–the way of The Ghost–and wage an unconventional war for the people of Japan.”