‘Ghost of Tsushima’ PS4 Release Date Reportedly Leaked

According to a new retailer listing, Sucker Punch and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s upcoming open-world action-adventure samurai game, Ghost of Tsushima, will release this summer.

More specifically, according to Sweden retailer Spelbutiken and its listing for the PS4 exclusive, the game will release on August 30, 2019, which is sooner than most are expecting the ambitious game to hit.

Of course, it’s possible this listing is incorrect or simply speculative or a placeholder. Sometimes retailers will speculate when a game will release based on what information they do have. Or it’s possibly this could be a placeholder, because the retailer knows the game will release in the summer or in August, just not when. However, placeholders are often the last day in the month or sometimes the first, which this isn’t either, so that’s unlikely.

So, if it’s not a placeholder, then it’s either speculative, faulty, or a legitimate leak. It could be any of these, and thus this should be taken with a grain of salt or two.

That said, August 30 checks out in that it’s a Friday, a very common day for big games to release. Further, Sony Interactive Entertainment has dumped out games at the end of August before, such as Until Dawn, which released on August 25 in 2015.

In other words, the release date is plausible, but that’s about it. Of the big and announced PS4 exclusives left to release — Ghost of Tsushima, Death Stranding, and The Last of Us Part II — we’ve seen and heard the least about Ghost of Tsushima, which seems to suggest it’s the farthest away, but who knows.

Ghost of Tsushima is in development for PS4 and currently is without a release date or even a release window. For more coverage on the highly-anticipated PS4 exclusive, click here.

