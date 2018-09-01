Ghost of Tsushima Devs Are Working With Actual Samurai For The Game

Since the announcement of Ghost of Tsushima, developer Sucker Punch has talked about authenticity being a staple of the game, and creating something true to the Samurai experience.

That said, it perhaps should come as no surprise that the studio has enlisted the aid of actual Samurai in the game’s development.

That’s right, Sucker Punch is taking its research so seriously that it had actual Samurai come and visit the studio.

It was our honor to be visited by two legit Japanese Samurai last week… @ideryusetsu @kuwamimasakumo #GhostofTsushima pic.twitter.com/Je3Ee4BsSr — Sucker Punch (@SuckerPunchProd) August 30, 2018

Working with folks like @kuwamimasakumo and @ideryusetsu is a fun and dangerous part of our jobs…#GhostofTsushima pic.twitter.com/oN0rRgotDB — Sucker Punch (@SuckerPunchProd) August 30, 2018

For those of you who don’t know your modern Samurai, the two special guests Sucker Punch had over were none other than Tenshinryu Hyohou’s 10th Grandmaster Masakumo Kuwami and Daihan Ryusetsu Ide (Assistant Instructor).

Tenshinryu Hyohou is a martial arts school founded in Tokyo during the early 17th century by the legendary Yahei Tokizawa during the rule of the Tokygawa Shogunate. At the moment, the school is largely known for its instruction in Kenjutsu (the traditional art of the sword) unarmed combat, and traditional martial arts in general, which explains why Sucker Punch linked up.

Ghost of Tsushima is in development exclusively for the PlayStation 4. It currently doesn’t have a release date, or even a release window. Many estimates suspect the game will arrive somewhere between late 2019 and mid-2020. However, these are just speculative estimates, and thus should be taken with a grain of salt.

For more news and media on the game, click here. For more information, here’s a brief elevator pitch from its publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment:

“In 1274, the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the Japanese island of Tsushima and slaughters its legendary samurai defenders. Jin Sakai is one of the last survivors of a noble samurai clan. To combat his overwhelming foes, he must pioneer deadly new fighting techniques–the way of The Ghost–and wage an unconventional war for the people of Japan.”

