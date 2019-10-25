Ghost of Tsushima PS4 Release Window Reportedly Revealed

According to a new report, Ghost of Tsushima, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s last marquee PS4 exclusive without a release date, won’t release until later in 2020, presumably sometime during the fall, perhaps around the release of the PS5. The report comes way of Jason Schreier, one of the industry’s most trusted sources. As Schreier notes, the upcoming Sucker Punch game doesn’t have a public release date or even a public release window, however, internally the aim was to release sometime earlier in 2020. However, now that The Last of Us Part 2 has been delayed from February to May, it will get further pushed back as a result. In other words, it doesn’t sound like the team needs more time, but that’s exactly what it’s going to get as Naughty Dog gets a couple extra months to ship what is expected to be a generation defining game.

That said, Schreier seems to suggest the game will still very much be a PS4 game not a PS5 title. Of course, with the PS5 releasing holiday 2020, it’s easy to imagine a world where Sony uses the game to sell PS5 units. And while the title will be available on PS5 — whether via an updated and improved release or backwards compatibility — it sounds like it will also be available on PS4, which makes sense. After all, the PS4’s install base is massive, and there’s no reason to lose out on all that money to potentially push a few more PS5 consoles out the door early.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“By the way, Ghost of Tsushima doesn’t have a public release date yet, but it’ll also be bumped later into 2020 to account for this delay,” said Schreier on Twitter today. “Don’t expect them to suddenly turn it into a PS5 game or anything, but it was originally planned for the first half of the year – not anymore.”

Ghost of Tsushima will be available on PS4 when it launches sometime in the second half of 2020.

“In 1274, the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the Japanese island of Tsushima and slaughters its legendary samurai defenders,” reads an official story synopsis of the game. “Jin Sakai is one of the last survivors of a noble samurai clan. To combat his overwhelming foes, he must pioneer deadly new fighting techniques–the way of The Ghost–and wage an unconventional war for the people of Japan.”