Ghost of Tsushima Update 2.18 Now Live With Patch Notes

Following its announcement at the end of last week, developer Sucker Punch Productions has now released the latest patch for Ghost of Tsushima. This update, which is version 2.18, primarily brings about changes to the multiplayer aspect of the title Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. However, a couple alterations for the single-player section of the game are also in tow.

For the most part, update 2.18 for Ghost of Tsushima is one that is meant to squash some lingering bugs. Outside of these fixes, though, a number of items in Legends have been rebalanced just a bit. If you’re someone who plays Legends with friends on a routine basis, it will be important to take note of these changes so that you’re aware of which weapons have gotten better and which ones have become worse.

On the single-player front of Ghost of Tsushima, the only thing that has really been tweaked involves the Silk inventory held by merchants during New Game Plus. Other than this, some fixes to cutscenes, notably with dialogue, have also come about.

If you’d like to download this new Ghost of Tsushima update for yourself, it’s available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. You can also find the full patch notes for this update attached below.

Legends

Fixed a bug where a teammate’s health could momentarily dip below zero, counting as a “death” in Custom Mode and Raid Trials that occasionally prevented the Hidden Heart cosmetic from unlocking

Added a PS4 Save Import button to Legends standalone builds (Transfer PS4 console Save). Be sure to click “Yes” on the Legends import prompt

Shared Wounds no longer breaks Assassin out of the Vanish skill

Added a new Fill Party goal, Custom Mode – Perfect Completion. This will allow people looking to earn the Hidden Heart cosmetic to search for matches separately from those looking for a different Custom Mode experience

Item adjustments:



All Legendary Katanas gain Stance Master perks by default, including on stances unlocked via perks. If you already have a Stance Master perk unlocked, it will be free to reroll to a new perk Legendary Charms can now roll perks and properties previously limited to class exclusive charms, if the Legendary Charm is bound to the specified class. Significantly lowered resolve gains of Black Powder Bombs Skipping Stone Bow no longer generates extra resolve from the ricochet arrows Added Munitions perk to Caltrops and Demon Seeds Reduced the drop rate of Black Powder Bombs, Flash Bombs, Fire Arrows and Piercing Arrows dropped from the Munitions perk Melee Resolve Gain property maximum value increased to 25% Fire Damage property maximum value increased to 20% Assassinate From Above Damage property maximum value increased to 50% Samurai skill Deep Strikes increased to +25% Melee damage



Fixed bug where Black Powder Bombs did not count for some Mastery Challenges

Fixed a bug where Silver and Gold Survival missions showed incorrect mission modifiers

Fixed a bug in Survival where a Ghost dying in the brief period after the final wave, but before the scoreboard caused some missing rewards

Fixed a very rare bug where the Legends tutorial was impossible to complete

Single-player