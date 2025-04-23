Ghost of Yotei Reveals New Trailer and Release Date

PlayStation has surprised fans with a new trailer for Ghost of Yotei. While the new trailer does offer a look at some of the gameplay in the PS5 title, the video largely focuses on the game’s story. We’ve known for a while that Ghost of Yotei will be a tale of revenge, and the new trailer shows who Atsu will be hunting on her quest. Appropriately titled “The Onryo’s List,” it offers a close look at the new cast of villains, who are known as the Yotei 6. Atsu’s family is killed at the start of the game, and she has been left for dead.

Obviously, Atsu survived, and now finds herself hunting down all she holds responsible: the Snake, the Oni, the Kitsune, the Spider, the Dragon, and Lord Seito. Outside of Seito, each of these enemies has been named for the mask that they wear. Seito himself pinned Atsu to a burning tree with his katana, leaving her for dead. However, she managed to survive the attack, and the “little wolf” is now on a quest of vengeance, using that same weapon. The full trailer can be found below.

All in all, this is a pretty strong trailer for the new game! Developer Sucker Punch does a nice job establishing Atsu’s quest, and the threat she’ll have to bring down on her journey. Revenge stories have long been a staple of samurai media, and it appears that this tale will not only continue this trend, but it will also show the danger of being consumed by this desire. At one point in the new trailer, Atsu is referred to as “Situreinu,” which means “one who is easily lost in the hunt.” This brief moment says a lot about the character, and about the story Ghost of Yotei is attempting to tell.

Atsu’s quest for revenge has been somewhat controversial since PlayStation started to pull back the curtain on Ghost of Yotei. Many fans have expressed concern that the game will feel like a retread of Ghost of Tsushima, which also centered around revenge. Until the game’s release, it’s impossible to say just how close these narratives will be in tone, but hopefully this new trailer shows how the 2 games will be different, and how Sucker Punch plans to make Ghost of Yotei stand out.

Following the new trailer’s release, PlayStation also revealed when the new game will be made available. Ghost of Yotei will officially be released on October 2nd, exclusively on PlayStation 5. Preorders will be made available on May 2nd, and there will be both a standard and collector’s edition. The base game will cost $69.99, but a price has not been revealed for the collector’s edition just yet.

Do you plan on checking out Ghost of Yotei later this year? What did you think of today's new trailer?