PlayStation Reveals New Ghost of Yotei Plot Details

Ghost of Yotei is set to be released sometime in 2025, but details about the game have been pretty slim so far. Thankfully, it seems PlayStation is starting to pull back the curtain a bit on the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima. The game’s official website has now been updated with some new details, including some further clarification on the narrative. As previously revealed, the sequel will take place more than 300 years after the previous game, and will follow a new protagonist named Atsu. Apparently, Atsu’s journey in the game is all about seeking vengeance.

“Filled with fury and determination, Atsu will hunt down those responsible for the death of her family and exact her revenge. Every odd job and bounty will provide the coin she needs for her journey. But how she fights, survives, and evolves the legend of the Ghost, will be up to you,” the game’s official website reads.

Atsu, the lead protagonist in ghost of yotei

Some fans are already sharing frustration that the story sounds too similar to Ghost of Tsushima. Jin’s quest in that game similarly followed the character on a mission of revenge following the Mongol invasion of Tsushima. Of course, revenge is a pretty popular trope in samurai media, not to mention fiction in general! It’s possible that all similarities are on the surface, and Ghost of Yotei will be able to deliver a standalone experience that feels unique, while also maintaining the elements fans loved about the first game.

One of the biggest differences between Ghost of Tsushima and Ghost of Yotei is the fact that the latter game was “built from the ground up for PlayStation 5 consoles.” That means the game could be a much greater showpiece for the console, and PS5 Pro users will get even more out of it. The update to the game’s website goes into a little detail about this, highlighting the various areas Atsu will explore on her quest for revenge. Players will also discover new weapons that were not in Ghost of Tsushima, including the “odachi, kusarigama, and dual katanas.”

If PlayStation really does plan on sticking to that 2025 release window, we can expect to learn a lot more about Ghost of Yotei over the coming months. Ghost of Tsushima was first released on PS4 in the summer of 2020, and it’s possible we could see a similar release window for the sequel. There have been a lot of reports over the last year suggesting that developers and publishers are looking to avoid the holiday release window thanks to Grand Theft Auto VI; if those reports are accurate, we could see Sony similarly attempt to avoid any potential conflicts. Since both of these games are going to be in high demand among PS5 users, it would make some sense to see them spread out. For now, we’ll just have to wait to see when that Ghost of Yotei release window narrows a bit more!

