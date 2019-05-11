Ghost Recon Breakpoint Beta Signups Are Open

Now that Ghost Recon Breakpoint has officially been revealed, Ubisoft has also opened the signups for the new game’s beta. The game’s coming out in October, and while there’s no known date yet for when the beta will take place, there are a few different ways to try and ensure you get access to it. Pre-ordering the game ahead of its release is the easiest way to make sure you’re a part of the test, but you also have a chance of getting gin there for free by signing up.

To get in the beta without spending a dime, just head to the Ghost Recon Breakpoint site that’s been set up for the beta and hit the “Register for Beta” option. From there, you’ll have to select your preferred platform and will then be asked to sign into your UPlay account. After successfully registering, you can check back at the same site to revisit the status of your submission and see if it’s been accepted yet.

Of course, the easiest way to make sure you’re absolutely going to be part of the beta is to put some money down on the game, a common incentive for pre-orders now. Also in line with most new releases, the game’s available in several different versions including the base game and special editions, but pre-ordering any of them will grant the buyer automatic access to the beta when it’s released.

More details on Ghost Recon Breakpoint have been shared by Ubisoft after the game was initially leaked and then later revealed. There aren’t any AI comrades in the game, and according to the game’s lead developer, there aren’t any political statements in it either. It features Jon Bernthal as the main villain, and to play the game, you’ll have to have a consistent Internet connection.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is scheduled to release on October 4th.

