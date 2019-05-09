Ubisoft Announces Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Coming This October

Today, Ubisoft officially announced Ghost Recon Breakpoint for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It also dated the new installment in the long-running military shooter series, and it’s actually coming this year. More specifically, Ghost Recon Breakpoint will release on October 4, which is a Friday, priced at $59.99 USD. To accompany the announcement and release date reveal, Ubisoft also provided a brand-new lengthy look at the game, which can be viewed at the top of the article. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of next-gen ports, but given that the next Xbox and PS5 are slated to, presumably, release in 2020, ports are certainly on the table. As for a Nintendo Switch port, Ubisoft hasn’t said anything. But given that Wildlands never came to the Nintendo console, it seems unlikely Breakpoint will.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is set to release on October 4. Of course, we can expect to see more of the game next month at Ubisoft’s E3 presser where it will presumably be extensively shown off and perhaps be playable to the public. Below, you can read more about the game:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Become a Ghost, an Elite US Special Operations soldier, as you fight to survive against your brothers who have turned against you.”

Put yourself in the shoes of a Spec Ops soldier stranded behind enemy lines as you explore the massive open world.

Create your own playstyle with a huge variety of classes, weapons, and equipment. Maintain all of your progress and rewards however you play, from solo to co-op or even PvP.

The Sentinel Corp. Pack includes a Valor assault rifle, a Sentinel Mk.2 Assault set (helmet, vest, pants), and a Hammer Mk.2 digital vehicle.

Want more? Upgrade to the Gold Edition Steelbook, which includes the Year 1 Pass, three-day early access to the game, and a collectible Steelbook.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you be picking this one up? Or do you need to see more first?

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!