Ghost Recon Breakpoint Removes Its Most Controversial Microtransactions

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is available to all who want it now that the game’s full release date has come. It’s got a bunch of microtransactions, but it has fewer options now compared to when those who had early access to the game first started playing it. Those players noticed that there were a bunch of optional purchases in the game’s store which encompassed different cosmetic options and also included “Time Savers,” a microtransaction type which has been found in several of Ubisoft’s games. Those products have since been removed from the store with Ubisoft saying the Time Savers being in there was an error, though it looks like they’ll be returning at some point.

Though the Time Savers have since been removed, you can see what they looked like through this Reddit thread (thanks, PCGamesN) which catalogued the different options available in the store. Bundles of crafting materials, skill points, upgrades for weapons, and other products were all found in the store under the Time Savers section. The image below shows a sample of what was there.

In a post on the game’s forums, Ubisoft said the Time Savers were meant to be an option for players who joined others in the game after launch and wanted to catch up quickly to those ahead of them.

“We are aware that during the Early Access of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint on October 1st, some Time-Savers items (Skill Point bundles, XP Boosters, parts bundles for advanced weapon upgrades) were available for purchase for a few hours in our Store but this was not our intention and was an error on our behalf,” Ubisoft said. “These items were designed as an optional way for players arriving later to the game (Post-Launch) to catch up with those who have been playing for longer and enjoy our co-op and challenging end-game experiences. These Time-Savers have since been removed from our Store for now.”

The developer also assured players that PvP had been “carefully balanced” in Breakpoint to make sure nobody has a “critical advantage based on their progression.” The thinking here then is that even if you purchase one of these Time Savers, the PvP playing field will still be level.

It’s unclear when these Time Savers will be back now that the game is out, though it seems like we can expect to see them return in due time. Ubisoft said it’ll be “monitoring the game’s economy and balancing carefully.”