New Ghost Recon Breakpoint Trailer Highlights the Global Threat

Ubisoft officially unveiled the next installment in the Ghost Recon series, and it definitely has fans excited. Set to arrive later this year, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is a sequel to the story featured in Wildlands. Just before it was revealed, The Punisher’s Jon Bernthal was added to Wildlands through a free update, but when the day came for the unveiling, it turns out that he is the upcoming game’s big baddie. In addition to this, Cole D. Walker happens to not only be in charge of the Wolves, who are ex-Ghosts, but he also has hands on Skell Technology, the creators of some incredibly dangerous weaponry.

In the latest trailer released by Ubisoft, we get a good idea as to what exactly Walker has his hands one. While Skell was originally aiming to do good, the drones went a bit too far until they became lethal machines. Now that the Wolves are running things, players will have their hands full trying to stop them by any means necessary. Needless to say, there is a lot of evil afoot, and it’s time to take it down.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is set to arrive on October 4th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming title:

“Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is a military shooter set in a diverse, hostile, and mysterious open world that you can play entirely solo or in four-player co-op. Injured, without support, and hunted down by ex-Ghosts, you must fight to survive while lost in Auroa. Choose the right alliances and decide how to take down your toughest enemy.

“Face your deadliest enemy yet, The Wolves, former Ghosts who have betrayed their country. Led by the charismatic Colonel Cole D. Walker they have taken control of Auroa for an unknown purpose. Now in control of Auroa’s powerful drone technology The Wolves and their allies will hunt you mercilessly across Auroa.

“Create a unique Ghost to look and play your way. With multiple classes and deep systems featuring thousands of options for both functional and cosmetic customization no two Ghosts will look and play the same. Weapons, gear, and equipment are craftable, customizable, and upgradeable using items and resources you’ll find across Auroa.”

