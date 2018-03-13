Ghost Recon Wildlands Getting New Maps and Classes This Week

Although it may be over a year old, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is keeping up with momentum aplenty, thanks to lots of co-op and competitive content for players to enjoy. And tomorrow, console owners will be getting even more.

Ubisoft has announced that Wildlands’ latest update, New Assignment, will be making its debut on Wednesday for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, bringing all new PvP content for players to dig into, including new classes and maps.

Videos by ComicBook.com

PC owners, however, will have to wait a little bit longer, as the new content has been delayed due to “last minute issues.” More than likely, we’ll see it come out over the next few days.

The trailer above gives you a good idea of what content is coming your way, but we’ve detailed it even further below:

With classes, there are three new ones available – the Trapper, the Stalker, and the Guerrilla.

The Trapper is part of the Marksman class, with both a passive and active ability, including marking downed enemies on the HUD and setting knockout gas traps, which can disorient foes and make them easy targets for teammates.

The Stalker is also a Marksman class, with two passive abilities. Her shots become difficult for enemies to detect from a certain distance, and they also don’t get any sort of notification if they become marked. This allows for some silent and deadly kills on her end.

Finally, the Guerrilla works as part of the Support class, and can use a drone to shoot smoke grenades on unsuspecting foes from above. This can either create cover for teammates on the ground (including blinding snipers) or revive downed teammates that need assistance.

As for the maps, two new ones will be available:

The first is the refinery. It’s an industrial factory with a whole lot of ground to cover, right in the heart of Bolivia. Players will be able to take on the area from all sides, taking advantage of the large defender area, as well as the paths interconnected throughout the level.

If you’re seeking something a little more open, you can also try Cliffside. This freed Rebel stronghold offers a lot of tall buildings for vantage points, as well as a number of tactics particularly rounded out for the game’s Extraction mode.

And, as part of the game’s anniversary, you’ll have access to goodies in the Campaign mode, including a free 1-year shirt, new Fallen Ghost weapons, and the ability to use certain “icons” skins in the course of the campaign, rather than just Ghost War.

That, along with various fixes, should keep Wildlands players engaged for a good deal of time.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!