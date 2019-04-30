Ghost Recon Wildlands’ New Operation Stars The Punisher’s Jon Bernthal

While many fans of Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy series have been running around Washington D.C. as of late in The Division 2, there are still plenty of gamers hanging around in Ghost Recon Wildlands, which was released back 2017. That said, the developers have continued to pump out content for the two-year-old game, and to bring some more players into its experience, another free weekend is just around the corner. In addition to this, a free operation is arriving as well, and it just so happens to star Jon Bernthal, who some may remember as Frank Castle from Netflix’s cancelled series The Punisher.

Ghost Recon Wildlands: Operation Oracle is set to arrive on May 2nd, and it will see Bernthal added to the game as Cole Walker, who is one mean-looking Ghost. As he states in the video above, “even a bad motherf***er needs help once in a while.” That’s where he comes in. Needless to say, fans are excited to see Frank find some new work after he was canned by Netflix.

Operation Oracle will be arriving on May 2nd in Ghost Recon Wildlands, which is the same day that will kick off the free weekend. This will come to a close on May 6th. The game is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more about the Ubisoft title:

“The Santa Blanca drug cartel has transformed the beautiful South American country of Bolivia into a perilous narco-state, leading to lawlessness, fear, and rampant violence. The citizens of Bolivia have been plagued by the criminal influence of the cartel, but all hope is not lost. Now only the Ghosts, an elite US Special Forces team, can save the country from complete collapse.

“Armed with their tactical prowess and the latest weapons technology, the Ghosts will have to go deep behind enemy lines to complete their most dangerous mission to date. They’ll have to annihilate the alliance between the corrupted government and the cartel before the evil rises above Bolivia to become a major threat across the globe.

“Facing an almighty adversary in a massive, hostile environment, you will have to muster your strength, hone your skills, and sharpen your mettle to become a Ghost and take Bolivia back from its criminal tyrants.”

