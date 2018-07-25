Ghost Recon Wildlands Meets Rainbow Six Siege With Special Operation 2, Meet the Operators

When Ubisoft announced that Ghost Recon Wildlands was joining forces with Rainbow Six Seige, fans of both franchises were excited to see how it would play out. With Special Operation 2 now live, Ubisoft took to their blog to introduce those that may not be familiar with both series to some of the operators that will be available to help “track down and possibly save one of their own.”

According to the most recent Ubi blog post, “Those of you too busy dismantling the Santa Blanca Cartel to check out Rainbow Six Siege may be wondering: who are these new characters, and where do the Ghosts come into play? That’s why we’ve assembled all the need-to-know intel on your new partners from Rainbow Six.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Caveira

Ubisoft explained one of newly arrived operators in their new post saying “Caveira is a Brazilian national and a former member of the elite Brazilian Police force, BOPE. Her disappearance is very troubling for Rainbow, as it is unheard of for an elite Operator to disappear without updating their unit as to their whereabouts. Caveira was raised in the favelas of Sao Paulo, where she committed acts of robbery and had contacts with organized crime. There is concern among Team Rainbow that she may have returned to her criminal roots. An exceptionally lethal operator, Caveira has mastered the ‘Silent Step’ skill, which allows her to sneak up on enemies and immobilize them. She is an expert at interrogation and gathering intel. If someone with her skills should step back over to the criminal world, the results could be catastrophic.”

Valkyrie

They added about another one added, a SEAL, saying “When Valkyrie was still a Navy SEAL, she first met Karen Bowman during a particularly dangerous mission in South America. Bowman was an undercover CIA operative who provided Valkyrie’s team with valuable intel, and the two kept in contact as Valkyrie was recruited for Rainbow and Bowman began working with Ghost Recon. Within Rainbow, Valkyrie’s specialty is surveillance and gathering intel. A former Olympic hopeful, she is very competitive and works well with aggressive operators like Caveira. When Caveira goes missing and is presumed to be in Bolivia, Valkyrie contacts her old friend Bowman, and the two of them provide intel and support to the Ghosts on the ground as they search for the missing Rainbow Operator.”

Twitch

And last but not least, Twitch. “Twitch is a French national, known for her proficiency with robotics and mechanics, and she was in Brazil for a follow-up assessment on a Rainbow operation when Caveira first went missing. Using advanced technology from the Skell Tech Corporation, she was able to develop Shock Drones that can be deployed for stealth reconnaissance, or used to take out enemy electronics. When Twitch finds out a fellow Rainbow member is missing, she immediately packs up her drones and heads to Bolivia to assist the Ghost Recon operators in their search for Caveira.”

The Special Operation 2 event is free for Ghost Recon Wildlands players and is available now!