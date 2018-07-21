Ghost Recon Wildlands Is Crossing Over With Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is adding Rainbow Six Siege to its portfolio of crossovers with the Special Operation 2 event that’s coming soon.

The second large, free update for the second year of the game’s content was revealed days ago with Ubisoft releasing a trailer for Special Operation 2 that previewed a permadeath mode and more. Following up on that teaser is the trailer above from Ubisoft that recaps some of the game’s past crossovers before getting to the Rainbow Six Siege teaser with a “6” badge shown while the tactical shooter’s music plays in the background.

Full details on what’s to come for the Ghost Recon Wildlands event weren’t revealed, but the teaser previewed the release of the full trailer on July 23 with more details to be shared. What players will have to do along with which Rainbow Six Siege characters they can expect to see should be revealed then.

Ghost Recon Wildlands has crossed over with various other brands in the past including Splinter Cell and even Predator, so it makes sense that the game would eventually come back home to Ubisoft for an internal crossover between two of the publisher’s biggest shooters.

While players are still waiting on the full details for the crossover, Ubisoft has already shared some info on what’s to come with the Special Operations 2 update. A new mode called Ghost Mode is going to be added, a permadeath mode that you can play either alone or with friends.

“Ghost Mode is playable solo or in co-op, but make no mistake – it’s a high-stakes test of skill that introduces a range of features, including permadeath, friendly fire, and the option to play completely solo (with no AI teammates),” Ubisoft’s announcement said.

More Ghost Mode details including realistic reloading and gear management features were also shared, those details seen below.

A new loadout that restricts players to one main weapon and one handgun.

Real Reloading, which means that if you pop out a partially full clip, you’ll lose the bullets that were in there when you slap in a new one.

Gear management that prevents players from swapping in different weapons unless they’re looting an enemy or using an ammo box.

The update will be free for all Ghost Recon Wildlands players, but if you own the game’s season pass, you’ll have access to the new Ghost Mode and all new Ghost War classes before they’re full release on July 24.