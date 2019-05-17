Ghostbusters Remaster Leaks Again, And This Time PC Gamers Are Worried

Earlier this week, Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered leaked via the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee. Fast-forward a couple of days, and now the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea have rated the game as well. However, where the rating in Taiwan was for Xbox One, this rating is for PC, and notes that Epic Games Korea is the publisher, which could suggest on the PC the game will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store. Naturally, this has many PC gamers worried. As you may know, the Epic Games Store has been gobbling up exclusives in an attempt to get PC players to use its storefront.

That said, with this second rating, a remaster of 2009’s Ghostbusters: The Video Game looks on. Presumably, in addition to PC and Xbox One, the remaster will also be for Nintendo Switch and PS4, given that the original came to PlayStation and Nintendo platforms. Of course, there’s also a possibility this is a next-gen remaster that’s looking to capitalize on the lack of games the PS5 and next Xbox will have at launch.

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games and Mad Dog Games are linked as the remaster’s publisher. Atari notably holds the rights to the game, so presumably they’re involved in some capacity as well.

Interestingly, there’s a playghostbusters.com website as well, but it hasn’t gone live. However, with the remaster likely in the pipeline and coming soon, it begs the question: will it be accompanied by a new Ghostbusters game? It’s hard to say, but you’d assume the 2009 game is part of a bigger plan to breathe life into the series, especially if there’s a website and everything. But who knows, unfortunately, all we can do is speculate.

Would you be interested in picking up a remaster of Ghostbusters: The Video Game?

Thanks, Gematsu.