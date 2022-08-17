Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Reveals Release Date

The release date for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has now been officially announced. First announced earlier this year, Spirits Unleashed is a new Ghostbusters video game from studio IllFonic that will allow players to take on one another in an asymmetrical multiplayer fashion. And while there's still a lot of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed that we haven't seen, we won't have to wait much longer for the title to hit store shelves.

Following a leak on Amazon today, IllFonic confirmed that Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is set to launch just in time for Halloween on October 18th. The game will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store when it does release in the coming months. Additionally, pre-orders for Spirits Unleashed will be going live tomorrow on August 18th.

As mentioned, the announcement of this launch date for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed happened to arrive a bit earlier than IllFonic planned. Previously, the studio revealed that it would be holding a live stream on Twitch tomorrow, August 18th, where it would unveil more information about the game. At this time, it seems as though the studio had a formal reveal planned for the release date of Spirits Unleashed. Amazon happened to beat the studio to the punch, though, which led to IllFonic confirming that this date seen on the retail site was accurate.

Are you going to look to play Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed for yourself when it drops this fall? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Additionally, you can learn more about what Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed will entail via the description of the game attached below.

"Form a team with up to three other Ghostbusters to track down Ghosts haunting a number of locales. Sniff out paranormal activity with the P.K.E. Meter and charge it to unleash a short-range pulse disabling Ghost movement. Unveil hidden rifts acting as the Ghost's spawn points and teleportation portals, and destroy them. Use the powerful Particle Throwers to capture the Ghost, deploy a trap, and wrangle them into it before they escape!

Meanwhile, the Ghost works alone, roaming around stages like the Museum, an abandoned Prison, and other spooky locations, including a new one to be revealed at Gamescom. Frighten civilians to scare them away. Possess objects to raise the overall Global Haunt percentage, to regain ghost power, or just cause mass hysteria. Use slime to temporarily stun Ghostbusters. Move the rifts to keep them guessing, summon minions to make an escape, and show the Ghostbusters they should be afraid of this Ghost!

Explore the Firehouse, a familiar home base filled with new and recognizable characters alike, before departing on a mission with any combo of friends, random matchmaking, and/or AI bots online or offline in solo mode. Personalize your Ghostbuster's equipment at the workbench and test out the changes with some target practice in the neighboring alley. Visit Ray's Occult Books to enter the spectral realm and customize the Ghost's loadout, skin, and various otherworldly options."