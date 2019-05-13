Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered Rating Surfaces

A new rating has surfaced for a game called Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered that’s apparently coming to the Xbox One at some point. This information about the apparent release comes from the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee and offers only limited details on the remastered game, though the announcement itself is big enough news for anyone who remembers the original fondly since a remastered version hadn’t been revealed prior to this rating.

It’s not uncommon for games to have their announcements revealed ahead of schedule, and if you want to see the latest example of this, you can head to the Taiwan rating committee’s site (via Gematsu) that shows the name of the game and who’s in charge of it. It’s apparently being developed and published b y Mad Dog Games, the studio responsible for titles like Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn and NBA Playgrounds.

There hasn’t been a release date provided yet as part of the rating info, but there is a website that’s been set up for the game. It doesn’t appear to be live yet, however.

Seeing the name of the game again might bring about a wave of nostalgia from those who remember the original title that released around 10 years ago. It was originally out for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 2, and PC platforms as well as the PlayStation 3. If you check out the ratings for it on Metacritic, you’ll see that most people were generally happy with the game.

With the information about the new game now out there on the Taiwanese site, perhaps we’ll get an official announcement from someone soon. It’s unclear at this time what the platform situation would be for this game since it released for multiple systems back in the day but is only listed for the Xbox One for the time being. Perhaps it’ll somehow find itself connected to news or reveals about the upcoming Ghostbusters 3.

