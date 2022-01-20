Ghostrunner’s Project_Hel DLC Has Been Delayed

Ghostrunner‘s Project_Hel DLC was intended to release next week, but developers Slipgate Ironworks and One More Level announced a delay earlier today. Instead of releasing January 27th, the DLC will now arrive on March 3rd. The delay was announced via the game’s official Twitter account, and it seems to be coming as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The delay will likely disappoint a lot of fans, but hopefully the extra time will ensure that the game’s developers are able to finish without concern over safety issues. The full statement from the team can be found below.

“The global release of the Project_Hel DLC will be delayed to March 3rd. We appreciate your understanding and want all our fans to know that we will use this bonus time to make even more worthwhile improvements while ensuring the health & safety of our team and global partners.”

The coronavirus pandemic has had a massive impact on the video game industry over the last two years. The pandemic has caused arcades to close, created manufacturing issues for next-gen consoles, and led to delays for a number of games. The situation has led to a lot of frustration for players, as well as those in the industry itself. Game development is a time-consuming process, and many studios have had to adapt to remote work as a result of the pandemic. At the end of the day, the team’s safety is much more important than the DLC, so it’s good to hear that Slipgate Ironworks and One More Level are taking precautions.

Ghostrunner is a cyberpunk-inspired action-platformer released in 2020. While the game put players in the role of Jack the Ghostrunner, the DLC will have players control Hel, one of the bosses from the game. The DLC will include new levels, new enemies, and more. A sequel to the game is also on the way, though no release window has been revealed.

Ghostrunner is available now on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Amazon Luna, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

