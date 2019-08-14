GhostWire: Tokyo Director Hints at Locations for Possible Sequel

GhostWire: Tokyo was announced during Bethesda‘s E3 presser back in June, and while the Internet may have fallen in love with game director Ikumi Nakamura, plenty of people were intrigued by the trailer that was shown. Seeing as not much information is known about the release of the upcoming title, there is a good chance that a rather large amount of development remains before it goes gold. That said, this does not seem to stop the director from possibly considering the setting of a potential sequel to the unreleased game from Tango Gameworks.

Nakamura recently took to Twitter with a tweet that brought up the possible locations that the next GhostWire could take place outside of Tokyo. Both Taiwan and Hong Kong were mentioned, and while this is certainly nothing that could be considered as official, it is good to see the director already thinking about what could potentially be next. Unfortunately, the tweet was quickly deleted, but not before OnlySP was able to archive it.

Of course, this also brings up the question if the upcoming GhostWire: Tokyo will feature an ending that could be continued, or if we are looking at a possible anthology of sorts. Either way, the inbound title is sure to provide an interesting experience for those who dive in.

In case you are unaware of GhostWire: Tokyo and what it is about, here’s more:

“After strange disappearances hit Tokyo’s population, it’s up to you to uncover the source and purge the city of a strange, new evil. Armed with your own mysterious spectral abilities, you will face down the occult, unravel conspiracy theories and experience urban legends like never before. Don’t fear the unknown. Attack it.”

GhostWire: Tokyo is currently in development at Tango Gameworks, but it is without a concrete release date. In addition to this, it is currently unknown which platforms the spooky title will be launching on when it does arrive. For even more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe we will be seeing a GhostWire: Tokyo sequel take place in Taiwan or Hong Kong? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

