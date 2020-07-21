G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout Leaks Online

✖

A new G.I. Joe game, dubbed G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout, is apparently in development for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Today, the box art of G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout surfaced online, spoiling what is presumably an official announcement on the horizon. At the moment, it looks like the game is coming to at least the aforementioned platforms -- possibly more -- and looking at the box art, it's safe to assume the game will be based on the G.I. Joe: Classified Series.

This is not all our first look at the game reveals. As you can see, the box art also reveals some of the characters, good and bad, we will see. Further, it appears to confirm that Scarlett will be the main character, or at least that's what her prominent position on the box art suggests. One of the original members of the G.I. Joe Team that debuted in 1982, Scarlett is easily one of the biggest names in the series, so it's easy to imagine her being a protagonist for the game.

Beyond this, the box art also reveals that the game is in development at GameMill Entertainment, a developer largely known for shovelware-esq licensed games. Some of its more recent releases include Zombieland Double Tap Road Trip and Nickelodeon Kart Racers.

Lastly, Hisstank is reporting the game will cost $40 and release on October 13, 2020, which is a Tuesday. If this is indeed the date, it rules out a PS5 and Xbox Series X release, at least at launch.

At the moment of publishing, GameMill Entertainment has not commented on this leak nor officially announced anything pertaining to G.I. Joe. So, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.