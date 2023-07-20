GI Joe: Snake Eyes Game Gets Major Development Update

A new update on the upcoming GI Joe Snake Eyes game suggests the game is making great progress. Licensed games were huge in the 90s and 2000s, but the quality was extremely inconsistent and unpredictable. You may get a game like Spider-Man 2 for PS2... or you may get a game like Batman: Dark Tomorrow. A lot of times these games were cranked out in rapid succession, allowing very little development time and sometimes fairly limited budgets, but the industry eventually realized these would be unsustainable. When games like Batman: Arkham Asylum and Marvel's Spider-Man started to show what could be done when these iconic IPs were given time to be developed and had a big budget backing them, publishers started being more strategic with some of these big properties.

One licensed AAA game on the horizon is an untitled GI Joe game starring Snake Eyes. We know very little about it outside of the fact it's developed by a new studio called Atomic Arcade which is comprised of industry vets from Bethesda, Sony, Warner Bros., and many more. The studio announced today that the Snake Eyes game is moving out of the concept stage and into pre-production which will allow the team to outline what the development of the game will look like and make a "vertical slice" that demonstrates a small portion of what the final release of the game will look like. You can view an excerpt from the studio's blog post below.

"We recently hosted the leadership team from Wizards of the Coast here at our Raleigh, North Carolina studio to share our progress over the past year and half developing the concept for the GI Joe Snake Eyes Game and we are incredibly proud and excited to share that we have officially moved out of our Concept phase and started the Pre-Production phase of development," said Atomic Arcade. "This next phase, Pre-Production, will be focused on getting the game and team ready for full Production and then release. We will be working on many important things like finalizing development pipelines, identifying and hitting visual and performance targets, and culminating in a vertical slice milestone that will demonstrate a final quality cross-section of gameplay loops, technology, features, mechanics, art, and audio that will be part of the final version of the game. The team has worked incredibly hard to get to this point and we couldn't be more proud of the work we have done and the game we are making!"

What do you want to see in the new Snake Eyes game?