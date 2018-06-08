Glacier White PS4 Pro on Sale Now

E3 2018 is right around the corner which means new games are about to be announced and new adventures for gamers to lust after. With Sony’s PlayStation conference so close, many might be eying that high-tech PS4 Pro for their latest upgrade. Luckily for you, there’s a slick look Glacier White edition for sale right now to get you into this gen for a little less money.

With The Last of Us Part II getting even more details, Days Gone coming at the beginning of next year, and even more surprises along the way – it’s a good time to spruce up that gaming system!

According to the official product listing:

PS4 Pro gets you closer to your game. Heighten your experiences. Enrich your adventures. Let the super-charged PS4 Pro lead the way. 2

GREATNESS AWAITS

Spectacular graphics – Explore vivid game worlds with rich visuals heightened by PS4 Pro. 2

Enhanced gameplay – Support for faster frame rates delivers super-sharp action for select PS4 games. 2

One unified gaming community – Compatible with every PS4 game. Play online with other PS4 players with PlayStation® Plus. 3

Extraordinary entertainment – With up to 4K streaming and 4K auto-upscaling for video content. 4

The system is on sale now for 50 dollars off, knocking it down to $349.99 for a limited amount of time. This sale is officially live and available now at GameStop. Interested in scooping up one for yourself? Grab yours here!

For more E3 goodness, check out our coverage here where we compiled EVERY leak and rumor we’ve heard over the last several months! It’s a good way to catch up to see what’s all the rage in gaming while also bracing for potentially exciting news to come. Though they are just rumors/leaks, many of them have already been confirmed so you truly never know what E3 has in store for fans! It’s like a phenomenal holiday for gamers!

You can also check out some of the exclusive merch that will be available at the PlayStation booth this year at E3 to score some even more epic loot to show that PS4 pride!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.