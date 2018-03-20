God of War’s Hardest Difficulty is “Hugely Different” Than Other Modes

In case you hadn’t noticed, we’re more than a little excited about the upcoming God of War game coming soon. Seeing the work that Cory Barlog and the crew have put into to completely overhaul a beloved series and rework it in a way that has even the longest of fans anticipating the evolution; it’s impressive.

The director himself continues on his press tour promoting the upcoming game, including the final event held at the Santa Monica offices. Among the closer look given at the game’s combat (and that glorious enchanted axe), the different difficult levels were also revealed:

Give Me A Story

Give Me A Balanced Experience

Give Me A Challenge

Give Me God of War

That final one is a doozy and we’ve got exactly what that choice has to offer players looking for the ultimate experience, courtesy of Press Start. The Give Me God of War difficulty setting almost plays like an entirely different game. Be very careful when choosing this challenging mode, however. It requires “godlike” reflexes and tons of strategy. Another important thing to note is that once this mode is selected, you’re stuck with it unless you’re willing to completely restart your game. It’s definitely not for those looking for the usual game experience.

Barlog also told Glixel that the hardest mode isn’t just about “make things hard,” it completely changes up the enemies faced, bringing new ones into the mix. I’m definitely interested in trying it out myself, just to say that I did, but definitely won’t be hitting up that mode right out of the gate. Personally, I like to choose the “balanced experience” for my first time enjoying a narrative driven game so I can take in all of the parts of the title that were meant to be experienced at a pace that is more enjoyable. Don’t get me wrong though, I do love a good challenge!

God of War releases exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on April 20th! Are you excited to see a different setting for Kratos? What about meeting his son firsthand? Sound off with all of your God of War related thoughts in the comment section below!