‘God of War Fans’ Going Nuts Over “Read It Boy” At The Game Awards

When Christopher Judge says, “Boy,” in his Kratos voice, the gaming world certainly pays […]

When Christopher Judge says, “Boy,” in his Kratos voice, the gaming world certainly pays attention.

That’s the way it was when Judge, alongside Sunny Suljic, took the stage to present during The Game Awards and found a golden opportunity to say — perfectly, might we add — “Read it, boy.” You can see that clip below.

And the reactions, as you might expect, were pretty perfect with fans losing it.

So, yeah, if we could have Christopher Judge at more awards shows, guys, that would be great.

You can hear more of Judge in action with God of War on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. If you haven’t checked it out yet, be sure to read our review. (Granted, it won’t be in Christopher Judge’s voice, but you can imagine it!)

