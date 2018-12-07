‘God of War Fans’ Going Nuts Over “Read It Boy” At The Game Awards

When Christopher Judge says, “Boy,” in his Kratos voice, the gaming world certainly pays attention.

That’s the way it was when Judge, alongside Sunny Suljic, took the stage to present during The Game Awards and found a golden opportunity to say — perfectly, might we add — “Read it, boy.” You can see that clip below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And the reactions, as you might expect, were pretty perfect with fans losing it.

christopher judge said “read it boy” in the god of war voice to his god of war son and i felt my heart grow… my skin, cleared… my crops, watered… — Kathleen Anderson (@kathleenderson) December 7, 2018

I

I NEED TO PLAY GOD OF WAR JUST FOR “BOY” — ᴋᴀᴍ (@kamquat) December 7, 2018

OMG OMG OMG………He just said READ IT BOY!!!!! made the night….why the F has God of War not won more awards!!!!! pic.twitter.com/JnmDGnenyG — Super-Duper Nerd (@chainchomp87) December 7, 2018

Judge: “And the award goes to…”

**long pause**

“Read it boy.” Now THAT’S how you announce an award!#TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/VYI7oFrl35 — Jonathan Seligman (@Haiassai) December 7, 2018

3 words, 9 letters “Read it boy” 😭😭😭🍆🍆🍆💦💦💦 — ☃️🎄ItsBobbyBitch🎄☃️ (@BobbyBalmer) December 7, 2018

“And the award goes to …” *Audience leans in* “Read it, boy.” Audience: pic.twitter.com/zxPG9XawKT — Mike (@ItsJustSly_) December 7, 2018

So, yeah, if we could have Christopher Judge at more awards shows, guys, that would be great.

You can hear more of Judge in action with God of War on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. If you haven’t checked it out yet, be sure to read our review. (Granted, it won’t be in Christopher Judge’s voice, but you can imagine it!)