God of War’s Final Easter Egg Hides Massive Spoiler in Plain Sight

We already know just how compelling a game experience God of War is, right? But did you know that it was loaded with some pretty good Easter eggs? It appears that one of the greatest ones included in the game has just been uncovered, hinting at one of the game’s secrets ahead of time.

Now, there are spoilers ahead, so proceed with caution. If you haven’t beaten the game yet, you might want to stop reading.

Still here? Okay.

So, according to Screen Rant, some players have managed to track down a pretty big thing right in Kratos’ home. Yep, something secretive like that has overcome everything else, including the hidden Thor endings.

Per the GodofWarSecrets subreddit, players have discovered piles of runes located within the home. But it’s when you take a look at what these runes spell out that a bombshell gets dropped. They spell out “L-O-K-I,” which, if you’ve beaten the game, is exactly who Kratos’ son Atreus turns out to be. What’s even more mind-blowing is that his mother apparently knew all along.

This came after director Cory Barlog dropped a hint about the final Easter Egg during a San Diego Comic-Con this weekend. Needless to say, the search was worth it.

Concept artist Joe Kennedy was the first to respond to one of the lucky Subredditors who found the secret. You can see that interaction below:

We did it! — niko (@neeko6101) July 23, 2018

That said, while a lot of fans are thrilled with finding the “big” secret in the game, others felt a little let down because they already knew about Atreus’ identity.

For example, one fan on Reddit said, “So the big secret is something we already knew. I mean I didn’t think it as going to be anything extravagant but I at least expected some new information story-wise. If this really is it I’m extremely disappointed.”

Others believe, however, that other secrets are hiding — ones that could point the way over what’s to come in God of War 2, as if the ending didn’t do that enough. Barlog and company said the hunt is over, but some may feel it’s just beginning.

Hey, we think it’s a pretty neat secret ourselves. And if we weren’t so busy bludgeoning everything in sight, we would’ve taken the time to do a little secret hunting. Alas, it’s still a wonderful game and one of our favorites this year.

Meanwhile…try to master some of the combos within this game. By watching the video below from GAMEBREAKERGOD, you can see just how amazing these attacks get. Practice, practice, practice!

God of War is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

