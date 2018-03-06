God of War Game Director Stomps the Idea of Microtransactions Into the Dust

These days, a lot of fans are showing concern as to whether their favorite upcoming games will be loaded with Microtransactions. After all, a lot of titles had them last year, particularly those that were somewhat notorious for their “loot crate” systems.

But it seems this year is telling a different story, as a lot of developers are shying away from “pay to win” schemes in favor of offering worthwhile game content instead. And you can add God of War to that list.

Earlier today, a fan asked the game’s director, Cory Barlog, if we would be seeing some form of Microtransactions within the game. “Will there be Microtransactions in the game? Quitters for real money?” they asked, complete with a couple of sad faces.

Barlog responded in kind, yelling, “No freakin way!!!” You can see the tweet below.

No freakin way!!! — Cory Barlog (@corybarlog) March 6, 2018

So, this pretty much concludes the idea that the game will have any sort of additional features required for purchase. Mind you, there was no mention of additional DLC or a Season Pass at this point, so those could still come around. But the general experience will be included in the price tag, without the need to fork over any extra cash Kratos’ way.

We probably should’ve seen this coming, to be honest. Last year, Barlog made it perfectly clear that Kratos wasn’t really a fan of Microtransactions and loot boxes, opting to smash them under his boots. Don’t believe us? Check out the video for yourself below.

Take that Loot Boxes!!! (for now, at least) pic.twitter.com/P5ecbjVIqN — Cory Barlog (@corybarlog) November 17, 2017

So that will leave some money free for fans to go out and treat themselves to some awesome God of War goods, alongside the latest Kratos adventure. And, wouldn’t you know it, Sony did just announce a special PlayStation 4 Pro bundle that includes a limited edition system, a sharp, specially designed DualShock 4 controller, and, of course, all the bloody action that you could expect from the series. So maybe spend your money there instead, yeah?

God of War arrives on April 20 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.