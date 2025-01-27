God of War Rumor Sheds Light on Next Game (And It’s Exactly What Fans Want)

A new rumor tied to PlayStation’s God of War franchise has teased where the series will be heading next. In the wake of 2022’s God of War Ragnarok, fans have continued to wonder about what might be next for Kratos. Without spoiling anything outright about the conclusion of Ragnarok, the game’s ending leaves the door open to a couple of distinct possibilities for where the series could go in the future. Now, arguably the most popular theory of what developer Santa Monica Studio might do with God of War moving forward has been backed up by one insider.

According to Daniel Richtman, Sony is currently in the process of casting Middle Eastern actors for an upcoming AAA PlayStation game. While it’s not known outright what this PlayStation game is, Richtman says that this casting is “likely” tied to the next mainline God of War entry. Richtman goes on to state that this new God of War game would be related to Egyptian mythology, which is why PlayStation is casting people tied to this background.

The idea of the God of War series next moving to Egypt is one that has been circling long before 2018’s God of War reboot. Following Kratos venturing across the Greek and Norse pantheons, many have assumed that Egypt would be the next major mythology for Kratos to come into contact with. In fact, one God of War spin-off comic from 2021 even revealed that Kratos has previously come into contact with characters stemming from Egypt.

This idea that God of War will eventually go to Egypt has been backed up directly by the new God of War games. In both God of War and God of War Ragnarok, the game alluded to other pantheons around the globe that the Norse god Tyr had previously ventured to. One of those pantheons was tied to Egyptian mythology, which confirms that this realm exists within the God of War universe. Now, it seems that the series could next shift to this locale if this latest rumor proves to be accurate.

Per usual with rumors of this type, it’s important to stress that you take everything with a grain of salt. Richtman himself has made clear that he’s purely speculating about what these castings at Sony might be related to. Still, his connection between these castings and God of War make quite a bit of sense.

Even if the God of War series is heading to Egypt as its next backdrop, we likely won’t hear about this new game for many more years. In the interim, though, Santa Monica Studio is confirmed to be developing a new IP that seems to be sci-fi in nature.