New God of War Game Canceled by PlayStation

A brand new God of War game has been canceled by Sony, but there’s an interesting twist. God of War is one of PlayStation’s flagship franchises and has been since the PS2. The franchise made a name for itself for its violent, frenetic gameplay and over the top story about a Greek god, Kratos, that has his families ashes burnt onto his skin. Kratos then goes on a quest for revenge against the other gods before finding himself in Norse mythology in the Game of the Year winning soft-reboot of the series. It’s a series that has continued to only grow more popular over the years and a God of War TV series is even in the works at Amazon.

With all of that said, it’s expected there will probably be another God of War game in the next few years. Sadly, another one may have arrived much sooner than that, but was axed by PlayStation. A brand new live service God of War game developed by Bluepoint, the team known for delivering remasters and the Demon’s Souls remake for PS5, was scrapped, according to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier. This is one of two live service projects scrapped by PlayStation, including Bend Studio’s new live-service game. It had been known that Bend Studio was working on a new franchise following Days Gone, but the developer hadn’t announced anything specific beyond that.

Kratos fights Thor in God of War: Ragnarok.

As for God of War, Bluepoint has been toiling away on this unannounced game in secret since 2022/2023, according to Schreier. The team assisted in the development of God of War Ragnarok and was acquired by PlayStation in the early 2020s to become a big first-party team. It was expected they were working on something big, some even speculated the team at Bluepoint was working on a remake of Metal Gear Solid, but it was something absolutely no one expected. Not much is known about the live-service God of War game, but the mere concept is a bit bewildering. God of War is a very narrative-driven series that focuses on Kratos, the idea of it working as a live-service game at all is confusing.

Whether you would’ve played as your own player-created god, continued the story of Ragnarok with Atreus or some other character in a co-op is unclear. As of right now, it’s unclear if Sony Santa Monica is still developing a third God of War game in the rebooted series or not. One would have to imagine there will be another God of War game, but nothing has been concretely announced at this time. PlayStation confirmed that Bend and Bluepoint are respected studios in the PlayStation family and they’re working to figure out what the next projects for both teams will be going forward. Similarly, neither studio will be shuttered.

God of War joins The Last of Us Online as another big live-service game that has gotten scrapped by PlayStation. The Last of Us Online was a game being developed by Naughty Dog after The Last of Us 2 scrapped its multiplayer game. It was anticipated for years by fans, but the plug was pulled so Naughty Dog could focus on making more single-player games.