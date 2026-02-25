This 24-Year-Old Star Wars Game Needs to Make a Comeback

The Star Wars franchise has seen plenty of success in gaming, with recent titles like Star Wars: Jedi Survivor and upcoming projects like Star Wars Galactic Racer gaining praise from fans. With a new Old Republic game also announced, it would be easy to continue this positive trend if Star Wars used good examples from the past to help craft their next adventure in a galaxy far, far away. Given the next big film in the series, one game from the early 2000’s has the perfect blueprint for Star Wars to bring back in a future project.

Many older Star Wars games lack the context of newer additions to the franchise, mainly due to when they were released relative to the mainline movies. For example, the 2005 version of Star Wars Battlefront 2 and the 2017 edition both have factions and characters based of what existed in Star Wars at the time of their release. This fact makes older Star Wars games worth revitalizing more than others sometimes, as it can help them become “up to date” with the franchise’s evolving history.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter Remains One Of The Most Entertaining Spin-Off Games Decades Later

An evergreen Star Wars game from the past is Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, a title released back in 2002 between The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones. This game follows Jango Fett, the father of Boba Fett and the genetic template for the Republic’s Clone army during the Clone Wars and prequel era. This iconic character is hired for multiple bounties in Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, allowing players to complete odd jobs across the galaxy in a mercenary-style adventure.

The third-person action of this game was ahead of its time in many respects, giving players tons of freedom in how they approached their bounties. The wide variety of weapons and gadgets at Jango’s disposal gave you diverse ways to approach missions or levels, adding non-linear elements to the game’s story. Finding creative ways to kill or capture targets Jango’s helmet identifies as potential bounties almost feels like Hitman, with a Star Wars spin many fans can enjoy.

Acrobatic fighting using Jango’s jetpack is combined with explosive set pieces using the character’s mounted missile, flamethrower, poison darts, twin pistols, and other equipment. Fighting your way past multiple enemies to track down your target adds to the action-adventure elements of Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, easily making it one of the most notable games related to the larger franchise of its era.

The Mandalorian’s Success Could Make Up For Star Wars 1313’s Failed Potential

Other Bounty Hunter or criminal underworld-themed games have been attempted by Star Wars before, including the cancelled Star Wars 1313 project back in 2013. That game was intended to follow Boba Fett’s early journeys to take his father Jango’s mantle as the deadliest bounty hunter, but it was scrapped following Disney’s purchase of the IP. Since then, the only other game to attempt a “bounty hunter” or “smuggler” type of game was Star Wars Outlaws, which had plenty of criticisms.

The lack of games like Star Wars: Bounty Hunter has always aggravated fans, but there was never really a reason to emulate it into a new title for some time. However, the massive success of The Mandalorian live action show demonstrates just how many fans are eager for experiences involving the Mandalorians in Star Wars lore. With excitement building for The Mandalorian & Grogu movie in 2026, perhaps the time for another Bounty Hunter is greatly desired, with a new one perhaps starring Din Djarin from that series.

A New Star Wars Game About Bounty Hunting Is Long Overdue

A spiritual successor to Star Wars: Bounty Hunter starring The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, or even Jango Fett again could be wildly successful today. Fans of Star Wars are constantly clamoring for new experiences in the larger universe, especially ones that explore the interesting underworld of spice trading, Hutt criminal empires, and bounty hunting in general. Another interesting bounty hunting game could inspire creative levels and Hitman-style missions for a new generation to enjoy.

The 2024 remaster of Star Wars: Bounty Hunter shows that game’s age, but its Very Positive reviews on Steam are a reminder for how acclaimed it is among hardcore players. The unrestricted nature of the game’s bounty hunting systems are something that can easily be translated and expanded upon in a modern day title, crafting a deep experience tied to Jango and Boba Fett’s profession.

Although it doesn’t necessarily need to be tied to The Mandalorian series, that show’s cast of characters might fit a new bounty hunting game perfectly. Larger plots like those that existed in Star Wars: Bounty Hunter could build upon a greater story, but a potential game that nails the cool swagger of Star Wars‘ coolest sub-set of characters might engross fans into another memorable adventure within the legendary series.

