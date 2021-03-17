God of War Comic Book Series Reveals Connection With Egyptian Gods

✖

PlayStation's God of War series has primarily centered on the Greek and Norse gods, but a new comic book series could be hinting at the involvement of the Egyptian gods in the next PlayStation 5 installment. Last week saw the release of the first issue of God of War: Fallen God, a new comic series that fills in the blanks between God of War III and God of War (2018). In the comic, Kratos can be seen travelling to Egypt to escape his past, but there, he finds himself encountering a trio of new characters: an old man, a monkey, and a talking bird.

It remains to be seen exactly who these characters might be, but Gaming Bible has speculated that the new characters might be the Egyptian gods Heka, Thoth, and Khonsu, the latter of which might be familiar to fans of Marvel's Moon Knight. This is only the first part in the story, so it remains to be seen what role the three characters will play as the series continues.

Readers should keep in mind that, should these characters be revealed as the Egyptian gods, it does not necessarily mean they will appear in a future God of War game. While the tie-in does take place within the continuity of the games, it seems a bit unlikely that a major event would take place outside the games themselves. Typically, tie-ins such as this one are reserved for filling in the gaps that take place between series installments, rather than setting up major events to come. As of this writing, Sony has not made any kind of official announcement regarding the next series installment, though it seems that it will focus on the Ragnarok event from Norse mythology.

Regardless, God of War: Fallen God should be the perfect comic for longtime fans and those newer to the series. God of War III Remastered and God of War (2018) both feature enhancements on PS5, and both are available through the PS Plus Collection. Those looking to learn more about how the two games are connected should find quite a bit to enjoy from the Dark Horse Comics series.

