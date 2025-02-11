God of War Remastered PS5 Collection Rumored to Be Revealed Soon

A new rumor has claimed that PlayStation is gearing up to soon reveal a collection of God of War games from the past for PS5. Back in early October, rumors associated with a new God of War remastered collection first appeared on the internet. These leaks claimed that as a way of celebrating the 20th anniversary of the God of War franchise, PlayStation would be letting loose a compilation of all of the Greek-era games in the series. Now, ahead of a new PlayStation State of Play happening in the coming day, it sounds like this God of War collection is becoming a real possibility.

According to Reddit user Feeling-Examination6, PlayStation could be planning to unveil its revamped God of War games at tomorrow’s State of Play. The user, who has had a strong track record of late when it comes to leaks, says that they anticipate the God of War collection to be revealed “sooner than expected.” As for its launch, it’s then claimed that this bundle will arrive at some point in 2025.

If this God of War collection is indeed real, it would seemingly contain six games in total. Those games would be God of War, God of War 2, God of War 3, God of War: Chains of Olympus, God of War: Ghost of Sparta, and God of War: Ascension. To this point, only God of War 3 has been remastered for hardware beyond PS3, which means that there is a fair amount of graphical and performance improvements that PlayStation could take advantage of on PS5.

Even if this God of War collection doesn’t end up being real, it doesn’t mean that nothing associated with the franchise is on the horizon. In fact, in recent days, additional rumors from reporter Tom Henderson have come about and have asserted that PlayStation is working on a wholly new God of War game that will be set in Greece and center around a younger version of Kratos. Henderson himself expressed hesitancy with sharing this info, however, which means that it might not be accurate. Per usual, be sure to take all of these rumors with a grain of salt.

Regardless of what happens next with God of War, the one thing that is certain is that the franchise likely won’t be left idle for long. As arguably PlayStation’s biggest first-party property, the publisher is likely eager to continue finding new ways to capitalize on the popularity of God of War. Given that it has been well over two years since the launch of God of War Ragnarok, it wouldn’t be shocking for something new tied to the series to come about soon.