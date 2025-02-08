Next God of War Game Rumored to be Set in Greece Starring Younger Kratos

According to a new rumor, the next God of War game will not see Kratos head to Egypt and take on the Egyptian pantheon of gods, as some rumors have suggested, but will rather see Kratos return to ancient Greece. More than this though, it will not be the Kratos fans have come to know via 2018’s God of War and 2022’s God of War Ragnarok. Rather, it will be the return of a younger Kratos more akin to Kratos in the original God of War games. As for the report, it comes the way of well-known industry Tom Henderson.

“From what I’ve been told, it isn’t set in Egypt, it is actually set in Greece, and it is going to be a Younger Kratos this time. Apparently the storyline deals with his relationship with his father and all of that kind of stuff,” said Henderson.

Henderson continues by noting that it is not entirely clear if this has something to do with the rumored remasters of the original God of War games said to be being prepared for the 20-year anniversary of the PlayStation series. Henderson notes it could be a fourth game to this trilogy because, as God of War fans will know, 2018’s God of War rebooted the series, and 2022’s God of War Ragnarok continued this reboot. It being a prequel to the original God of War games also can’t be ruled out.

What Henderson is definitive about, at least in the context of this rumor, is that the next God of War game is not set in Egypt, which is what a recent report claimed.

Henderson concludes by noting he is not incredibly confident about the information, which explains why he is sharing it on a podcast rather than reporting on it in written form. Typically, Henderson is one of the best and most reliable sources in the industry, but this new information should be taken with a grain of salt because Henderson is clearly not as comfortable with the intel as he normally is.

As for the implicated parties — developer Santa Monica Studios and its owner, and the owner of God of War, PlayStation — neither has commented on this rumor in any capacity. Typically, neither party, nor anyone involved with the pair, comments on rumors or speculation so we don’t expect the situation to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

