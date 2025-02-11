New PlayStation State of Play Announced for This Week

PlayStation has formally announced that its next State of Play broadcast will be happening this week. For the past month, rumors have swirled about this new State of Play suggesting that it would happen at some point in February. This speculation made quite a bit of sense given that PlayStation has held a State of Play annually in February for multiple years in a row. Now, it’s known that this will once again hold true in 2025 when the event returns tomorrow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog, this new State of Play is set to transpire tomorrow on February 12th. The stream will specifically begin at 5:00pm ET/2:00pm PT and is said to last a little more than 40 minutes in total. Per usual, this State of Play will broadcast to both YouTube and Twitch and will be available in English and Japanese language options.

“State of Play is back tomorrow, February 12!” said PlayStation’s description. “Tune in live for news and updates on great games coming to PS5. The show celebrates a creative and unique selection of exciting games from studios around the world.”

https://twitter.com/PlayStation/status/1889328628187443684

For now, we’re left in the dark when it comes to the exact games that will be shown of at this State of Play. That being said, we can safely guess some PS5 titles that might show up. Given that Ghost of Yotei is the biggest game that PlayStation currently has planned to release in 2025, there’s a good chance that a deeper look at the game could debut at this State of Play. Additionally, news tied to Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has leaked on multiple instances over the past week, which means its formal announcement is likely to happen at this broadcast.

