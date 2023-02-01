God of War Ragnarok Reveals Staggering New Sales Total

PlayStation and developer Santa Monica Studio have today revealed that God of War Ragnarok has sold through a baffling number of copies across PS5 and PS4. Back when Ragnarok first launched in November 2022, PlayStation announced soon after that the game had sold 5.1 million units in its first week, making it the fastest-selling first-party game in PlayStation's history. And while it seemed likely that Ragnarok's strong sales would only continue over time, today's new total is likely far higher than anyone could have guessed.

In a new message shared on social media, Santa Monica Studio informed fans that God of War Ragnarok has now sold 11 million copies in total. This figure is over double what we were last informed about Ragnarok's sales and shows that the game was a huge hit over the holiday season. To better put in context just how impressive this milestone is, God of War Ragnarok has now surpassed the last-known sales total for The Last of Us Part II and it did so in a span of under three months. Based on this trajectory, Ragnarok might very well end up being PlayStation's biggest game ever.

We’re incredibly humbled that #GodofWarRagnarok has officially sold through 11 million copies!



None of this would be possible without the support of our fans, so thank you for coming on this journey with us! pic.twitter.com/7KlAT9eddG — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) February 1, 2023

In case you're wondering how God of War Ragnarok is selling at such breakneck speeds for PlayStation, well, there are a number of things to take into account. For starters, the game is just incredibly good and was one of the highest-rated titles released in 2022. Outside of this, though, Ragnarok also had the luxury of releasing for both PS5 and PS4, which makes its potential for sales even higher than games that only arrive for a single platform. Lastly, it's important to note that Sony has also been packaging in God of War Ragnarok with PS5 bundles that it began selling late last year. As such, all of those consoles that were also sold contributed to the sales total of Ragnarok.

All in all, these baffling sales for Ragnarok all but guarantee that the God of War series will be continuing in some capacity. Although we still don't know what direction the franchise might go in next, God of War is likely PlayStation's biggest property at this point, which means that we should see more stories set within this world in the future.

Have you played God of War Ragnarok for yourself yet? And what do you happen to think of the game's strong sales? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.