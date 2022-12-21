God of War Ragnarok Sweeps PlayStation Awards

PlayStation announced its annual PlayStation Blog award recipients this week for a number of different categories, and in an outcome that probably could've been predicted by any PlayStation fan, God of War Ragnarok cleaned up pretty well. The PS4 and PS5 game won every single award that it was nominated for and probably would've won more of them if it'd found a way to squeeze into the nominations for other categories.

These PlayStation Blog awards were voted on by PlayStation fans themselves, so it's expected that people would gravitate towards an exclusive as big as God of War Ragnarok (though the game got stellar reviews on its own, too). Third-party games were welcome in the awards as well with ones like Elden Ring showing up in various capacities throughout the nominees, but God of War Ragnarok still won big regardless.

Below is a list of everything that God of War Ragnarok won as part of the PlayStation Blog awards:

Best New Character (Thor)

Best Story

Best Graphical Showcase

Best Art Direction

Best Audio Design

Soundtrack of the Year

Best Accessibility Features

Best Use of DualSense

PS4 Game of the Year

PS5 Game of the Year

Other categories God of War Ragnarok couldn't be in contention for dealt with things like the most anticipated upcoming releases as well as other categories like sports games and ongoing titles. Where it could win, however, it did.

Elden Ring was a runner-up in many of the categories that God of War Ragnarok swept, a game which cleaned up at The Game Awards, too, by winning the Game of the Year award there. The voting process for that awards show is of course different from the more direct nature of the PlayStation Blog votes, so both games did well in their own ways across the various awards events.

In related God of War Ragnarok news, it's been confirmed that Amazon is indeed working on a God of War show. Actors from the games want in on the show, too, but no casting announcements have been made at this time to confirm who'll be playing Kratos, Atreus, and others.