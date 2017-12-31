God of War’s Kratos, Crash Bandicoot and More Cameo During Fiesta Bowl

Today marked the first-ever PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, a seasonal college football bowl game that Sony sponsored for the first time this year via its PlayStation brand. While a whole lot of football happened (congrats to Penn State, by the way. Roar, and stuff), marketing in every form from PlayStation did not shy away from the cameras or coverage throughout the event.

PlayStation brought out plenty of fan-favorite mascots, including Crash Bandicoot, Sackboy from Little Big Planet, and Kratos from God of War, along with his son, Atreus. The characters met with fans throughout the night, and a special marching band cover of the God of War theme song took place during halftime.

Only at the @Fiesta_Bowl: a war cry unlike any other. pic.twitter.com/aF5eMYX8wM — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 31, 2017

Besides that, there wasn’t too much in the way of video games, but the costumed characters looked like a fun addition. Given that this is a college football market, PlayStation is likely looking to capitalize on the gamers who might enjoy a small variety of titles, so it makes sense for them to advertise the new God of War alongside classic heroes.

It’s likely that the next God of War title will drop some time next year, but outside of a yet to be confirmed listing leak, fans are still in the dark on when to expect it.