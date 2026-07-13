God of War Laufey Release Date Could Be Announced in New Event Happening Very Soon

PlayStation could be gearing up to announce the release date for God of War Laufey in a new event that’s taking place this month. Upon being unveiled at the newest State of Play broadcast in early June, a broad launch window for the latest God of War entry wasn’t provided by PlayStation. Despite this, reports widely indicated that Laufey was poised to release in 2027, potentially in the early months of the upcoming year. Now, presuming that these reports were accurate, it could result in PlayStation formally announcing the game’s launch date in a little over a week.

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Set to take place on July 24th, PlayStation will be hosting a panel dedicated entirely to God of War Laufey at San Diego Comic-Con. This panel is set to run for roughly one hour and will feature the game’s director Ariel Lawrence and Santa Monica Studio creative lead Cory Barlog providing new details on the project. In addition, cast members that include Deborah Ann Woll, Christopher Judge, Jack Quaid, and Perlina Lau will be present to talk more about their characters and the role that they will play in the narrative of Laufey.

Although PlayStation hasn’t confirmed that it will be sharing any major announcements related to God of War Laufey at SDCC, there’s a decent chance that we could learn about the game’s launch date at this time. If GoW Laufey is truly bound for the early portion of 2027, PlayStation will almost certainly want to reveal as much soon so that it can open pre-orders for the title. This, combined with the notion that PlayStation may also have Premium or Collector’s Editions of the game that it will be looking to sell to fans, would push the company to divulge its release date quite soon.

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Then again, PlayStation might be saving this release date announcement for God of War Laufey for a later date so that it can focus more heavily on upcoming PS5 games that are more imminent. While Marvel’s Wolverine is PlayStation’s big exclusive for the fall that is launching in September, Grand Theft Auto 6 is also going to be a juggernaut on PS5 once it arrives in November. With these major titles just on the horizon, PlayStation could look to save this big news associated with God of War Laufey until a time when it would garner more interest from PS5 users.

Regardless, based on the fact that Santa Monica Studio recently confirmed that God of War Laufey would be launching on disc for PS5, we know that this means the game will be arriving in 2027. Whenever we have more news on the exact month or day that Laufey will become available, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.