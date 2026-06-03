God of War Laufey Release Date Is Probably Sooner Than Fans Think

God of War Laufey ended the PlayStation State of Play for June 2026 with a bang, thanks to a lengthy 23-minute gameplay video. However, some raised concern after, as the ending card for the presentation marked Laufey merely as “in development,” signaling the adventure may be quite far away since it didn’t contain any sort of release window. But, in another twist, those hoping to jump into this God of War game may not have to wait as long as they think.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier posted about this lack of a specific release date window on social media. The reputable journalist told players not to “read too much into” the lack of a more concrete window, as “this one isn’t years away.” He also replied to someone asking more directly if Laufey was slated for 2028, to which he replied with “definitely not.” Reading between the lines, it appears as though PlayStation is targeting 2027 for Laufey, but game development is a fickle beast that is always changing and nothing has been confirmed.

On top of reporting on various studios both related to and not related to PlayStation, Schreier has spoken about this game, albeit with a layer of secrecy. In July 2025, he noted Santa Monica Studio’s next game wasn’t a new IP but might feel like one, something that played itself out at the State of Play and lends Schreier’s words about the release window more legitimacy.

God of War Laufey Is “Coming Soon”

Image Courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

The other official bits of Laufey‘s marketing give credence to Schreier’s words, noting how the game is “coming soon.” It’s unclear why PlayStation is holding back on saying a more specific month or even year, especially if it is not too far off. That said, it is almost undoubtedly not coming out in 2026, as Marvel’s Wolverine — with its brand-new release date — is the console maker’s premier first-party title for the holiday season.

The lack of a more narrow window is also notable since every other game from the State of Play came with at least a release year. This includes Until Dawn 2, one of PlayStation’s other first-party games, which was slapped with a vague 2027 release window.

Santa Monica Studio will put out more information regarding Laufey “in the coming months as we get closer to our release date,” according to Cory Barlog, former God of War creative director and current head of creative.

This worry of Laufey being quite far out stems from the many games that have been announced over the last decade that take years to come out following their reveal trailers, a particular problem in AAA development that has only gotten more pronounced in the wake of more powerful hardware, increasingly greedy executives, and a shrinking economy. A notable and relevant example is Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, the next game from The Last of Us developer Naughty Dog. It was officially revealed in December 2024 but has yet to get any substantial updates since then. According to Schreier, the highly anticipated title might not be out until 2027 at the earliest and might even skip the PS5 generation. Even if the team continues to crunch and get the game out in 2027, that means it will have been around a three-year gap between announcement and release and a seven-year gap between Intergalactic and the developer’s last completely new game, The Last of Us Part 2.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!