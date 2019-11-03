God of War Director Would Love for the Game to Come to PC

Despite the fact that it was rumored for months, the reveal that Death Stranding from Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions would come to PC in 2020 in addition to its PlayStation 4 release was still surprising. While initially reported as an exclusive to the PlayStation 4, it seems this was more of a timed exclusive. Even so, this turn of events has led to folks looking at other PlayStation exclusives and wondering whether they might get the same treatment. And according to God of War director Cory Barlog, he’d love to see the game on PC.

After tweeting about how the non-exclusivity of Death Stranding wouldn’t hurt the game in the slightest, Barlog was asked by a fan about whether we could one day see the popular franchise’s latest sequel land on PC. While he’s certainly supportive of that additional release, Barlog notes that it’s not his called to make, and that he is “no Kojima.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You know, I would love that. It is, sadly, a decision far above my paygrade. As is proven on a daily basis, I am no Kojima. — Cory Barlog 🎮 🎃🦇🕸️ (@corybarlog) October 29, 2019

What do you think? Would you play God of War on PC? Are there any other PlayStation exclusives that you’d like to see on the platform? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how PlayStation describes God of War over in its digital storefront:

“From Santa Monica Studio and creative director Cory Barlog comes a new beginning for one of gaming’s most recognizable icons. Living as a man outside the shadow of the gods, Kratos must adapt to unfamiliar lands, unexpected threats, and a second chance at being a father. Together with his son Atreus, the pair will venture into the brutal Norse wilds and fight to fulfill a deeply personal quest.”

God of War is currently available for PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here. Death Stranding is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4 on November 8th with a PC release set to follow in 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.