God of War: Will it Have a Photo Mode?

Photo modes in games has become increasingly popular through the years, and rightfully so! As graphic technology continues to climb and more and more stunningly breath taking single-player games are making their way onto the market, it’s no wonder that players would want to capture the beauty they experience. It’s just another way that games can be appreciated and another way players can immerse themselves in their environment.

With the upcoming God of War title changing things up quite a bit and director Cory Barlog making his media rounds promoting the upcoming game, it’s natural for players to be curious about all of the potential features it will have to offer. During a recent sit down with Daily Star, Barlog talked about the possibility of the photo mode and why it’s not a “sure thing” right now:

“It’s something that we’re definitely looking at.” Barlog mentioned. “A lot of games kind of finish and they shortly after the release put a really cool photo mode out. So I think I’d like to follow suit in that respect and put something out.”

He also mentioned that in order for it to work, it would need to be able to stand “toe-to-toe” with the best of the best photo modes currently accessible to gamers. Striving for perfection with even the smallest details, it definitely bodes well for the coming game.

The photo mode I’d most like to see him emulate is the one seen in Horizon Zero Dawn. So many stunning moments were captured and it really did the majestic nature of the story justice. Shadow of the Colossus, the remaster, also saw its own impressive photo-centric addition.

Just … no Kratos dabbing please. Some things need to be sacred!

God of War releases exclusively on the PlayStation 4 on April 20th. For more about the game:

His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the realm of Norse Gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive… And teach his son to do the same.

Kratos is a father again. As mentor and protector to Atreus, a son determined to earn his respect, he is forced to deal with and control the rage that has long defined him while out in a very dangerous world with his son.

From the marble and columns of ornate Olympus to the gritty forests, mountains, and caves of Pre-Viking Norse lore, this is a distinctly new realm with its own pantheon of creatures, monsters, and gods.

Are you excited to see what the new adventure has to offer? Sound off with all of your God of War thoughts in the comment section below and tell us all about it!