God of War, PlayStation 4 Dominate April NPD Sales Numbers

As expected, Sony’s God of War didn’t just dominate game sales for the first week it was out — it dominated the whole month.

The NPD Group has just released its sales numbers for the month of April, and the action hit ruled the charts in a number one spot, helping propel Sony to new heights.

Before we get to individual game stats, here are the other numbers worth noting from the report:

The total money earned for the month was $823 million, up 18 percent from the $699 million from April 2017

Hardware rose to $225 million for the month, an increase from the $195 million last year

PC and console software also saw a boost to $359 million, up from $317 million the year before

Accessories really went on the rise with $241 million, up from 2017’s $187 million

The following bullet points were mentioned when it came to software — and it’s all good news for Sony:

God of War was April’s best-selling game: The PS4 exclusive from Santa Monica Studios achieved the highest ever launch month dollar sales for a title launched exclusively on a PlayStation platform. Sony was April’s top-selling publisher, driven by the success of God of War.

However, Sony also did very well when it came to hardware numbers:

PlayStation 4 hardware breaks a record: Sony’s PlayStation 4 was the best-selling console hardware platform in April, and remains the best-selling console hardware platform year to date. PlayStation 4 generated the highest April unit sales for a Console since Nintendo Wii in April 2009, and the highest April dollar sales for a Console since Nintendo Wii in April 2008.

As far as the top games are concerned, here’s the list:

God of War 2018 Far Cry 5 MLB 18: The Show Labo Variety Kit Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Mario Kart 8 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: WWII Super Mario Odyssey NBA 2K18 Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Monster Hunter: World Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege A Way Out Yakuza 6: The Song Of Life Sea Of Thieves Kirby Star Allies FIFA 18

Overall, Sony ruled the gaming charts for April, though Far Cry 5 and several notable Nintendo hits did very well also. And seeing Grand Theft Auto V STILL in the top ten after all this time is really something. Call of Duty: WWII is still a top seller too, even with Black Ops 4 on the horizon.

Where will May go? Well, we do have a few hit releases for the month, but we’ll have to wait a few weeks to find out.

God of War is available now for PlayStation 4.